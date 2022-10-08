StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.77.

StoneCo stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.17.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in StoneCo by 33.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

