StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.4% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE UPS traded down $6.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.14. 3,490,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,613. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.90.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

