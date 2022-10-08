StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,786,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 341,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,101. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

