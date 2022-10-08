StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DVY traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.43. 948,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.65 and its 200 day moving average is $122.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

