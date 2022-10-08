StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $5.79 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 130,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,803. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.79. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

