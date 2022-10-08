StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $8.14 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.0% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,320. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.