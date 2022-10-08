StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,113 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,991. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $135.05 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

