StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,177 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA USRT traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 296,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,061. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $68.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.97.

