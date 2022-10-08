StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.06. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.