Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Lowered to $246.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.86.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $208.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

