Sturgeon Ventures LLP Acquires 2,113 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 45.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA opened at $58.80 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $227.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ambarella to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $42,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 905,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,282,805.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

