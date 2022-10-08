Sturgeon Ventures LLP Acquires 243 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises 1.4% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Aptiv by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 202.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $180.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average of $99.58.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,887,195 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

