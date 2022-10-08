Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 3.2% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,948,000 after acquiring an additional 250,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

