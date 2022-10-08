Sturgeon Ventures LLP Purchases New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.9% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $401.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.71 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total value of $315,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.29.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

