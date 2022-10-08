Sturgeon Ventures LLP Sells 4,721 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP reduced its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. Omnicell makes up about 2.3% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP owned about 0.07% of Omnicell worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Omnicell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,367,000 after purchasing an additional 443,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OMCL opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.39 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average of $110.30.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

