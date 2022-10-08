Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.48

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.48 and traded as low as $27.26. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 10,974 shares traded.

SMMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Summit Financial Group to $30.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $341.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

