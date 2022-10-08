Sunesis Advisors LLC Invests $1.42 Million in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Newman & Schimel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 24,940,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after buying an additional 178,957 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,061,000 after buying an additional 514,439 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,033,000 after buying an additional 824,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 569,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,433. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.