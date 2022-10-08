Sunesis Advisors LLC Sells 509 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sunesis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sunesis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. 2,085,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,804. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

