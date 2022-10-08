Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.16

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.16 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.50). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.50), with a volume of 77,729 shares.
Surface Transforms Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £80.10 million and a P/E ratio of -19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.15.
About Surface Transforms
Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.
