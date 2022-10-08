Syncona (LON:SYNC) Trading 1.3% Higher

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 187.40 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 183.40 ($2.22). 215,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 771,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.19).

Syncona Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 190.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 187.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 18,160.00.

About Syncona

(Get Rating)

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

