Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Taitron Components stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Taitron Components Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

