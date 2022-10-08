Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $75.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.27.

TNDM stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -236.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $200.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

