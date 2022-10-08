Tandem Group (LON:TND) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.02). 6,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 10,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.57 ($2.86).

Tandem Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 288.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 318.90. The company has a market capitalization of £13.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.48.

Get Tandem Group alerts:

Tandem Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 3.43 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Tandem Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.