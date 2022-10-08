TCGCoin 2.0 Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week (TCG2)

TCGCoin 2.0 (TCG2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One TCGCoin 2.0 token can currently be purchased for $0.0947 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges. TCGCoin 2.0 has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $26,149.00 worth of TCGCoin 2.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TCGCoin 2.0 has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TCGCoin 2.0 Token Profile

TCGCoin 2.0 launched on August 28th, 2021. TCGCoin 2.0’s total supply is 280,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,879,783 tokens. TCGCoin 2.0’s official website is tcg.world. The official message board for TCGCoin 2.0 is medium.com/@tcg_world. The Reddit community for TCGCoin 2.0 is https://reddit.com/r/tcgcoin. TCGCoin 2.0’s official Twitter account is @officialtcgcoin.

TCGCoin 2.0 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TCGCoin 2.0 (TCG2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. TCGCoin 2.0 has a current supply of 280,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TCGCoin 2.0 is 0.09396063 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $41,679.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tcg.world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCGCoin 2.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCGCoin 2.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TCGCoin 2.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

