Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.87

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 240601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TELNY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 125.00 to 110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. HSBC cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Telenor ASA Cuts Dividend

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 38.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.3491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 8.03%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

About Telenor ASA

(Get Rating)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.