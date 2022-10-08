Teleport Trading Down 17.2% This Week (PORT)

Teleport (PORT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Teleport has a market capitalization of $40.88 million and approximately $309,203.00 worth of Teleport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Teleport has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Teleport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Teleport Token Profile

Teleport’s launch date was September 13th, 2022. Teleport’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. Teleport’s official Twitter account is @teleportnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Teleport’s official website is www.teleport.eco.

Buying and Selling Teleport

According to CryptoCompare, “Teleport (PORT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Teleport has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Teleport is 0.0051118 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $255,812.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.teleport.eco/.”

