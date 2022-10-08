The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,850.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,365 ($64.83) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

BKGFF stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $64.68.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

