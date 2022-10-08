The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Boeing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 496,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $100,023,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 344.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,097,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.73 and its 200 day moving average is $151.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

