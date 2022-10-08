The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.96.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

