The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $350.69.

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Boston Beer Trading Down 1.3 %

SAM stock opened at $342.45 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $551.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.98). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O'boyle sold 251 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 58.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,701,000 after acquiring an additional 475,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also

