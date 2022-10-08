The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 119.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

