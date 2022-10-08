The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Target Price to $43.50

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $43.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESNT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.42.

Essent Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

