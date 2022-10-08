Thetan Arena (THG) Price Tops $0.0860 on Exchanges

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Thetan Arena has a market capitalization of $21.96 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Thetan Arena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thetan Arena token can now be bought for $0.0860 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thetan Arena has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001828 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.77 or 0.01621034 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Thetan Arena Profile

Thetan Arena (THG) is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2021. Thetan Arena’s total supply is 420,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,231,667 tokens. Thetan Arena’s official Twitter account is @thetanarena and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thetan Arena is thetanarena.com.

Buying and Selling Thetan Arena

According to CryptoCompare, “Thetan Arena (THG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thetan Arena has a current supply of 420,000,000 with 113,584,953.66 in circulation. The last known price of Thetan Arena is 0.0875997 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,143,464.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thetanarena.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thetan Arena directly using US dollars.

