THORSwap (THOR) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

THORSwap (THOR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One THORSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORSwap has a market cap of $12.65 million and $80,808.00 worth of THORSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORSwap has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About THORSwap

THORSwap’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. THORSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,879,705 tokens. THORSwap’s official Twitter account is @thorswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORSwap’s official message board is thorswap.medium.com. The official website for THORSwap is thorswap.finance.

Buying and Selling THORSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “THORSwap (THOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. THORSwap has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of THORSwap is 0.14279729 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $78,159.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thorswap.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

