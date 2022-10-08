Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 1,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 23,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Titan Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$68.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Titan Medical news, Director Paul G. Cataford sold 135,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$97,835.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,727.12.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

