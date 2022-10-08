Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tivity Health Stock Performance

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $32.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivity Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 131,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 113,064 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

