TON Token (TON) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week

TON Token (TON) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. TON Token has a market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $18,671.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TON Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TON Token has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TON Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,568.43 or 0.99999521 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002244 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00052993 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00063864 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022538 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005046 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON Token (CRYPTO:TON) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,180 tokens. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @toncommunity.

TON Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TON Token (TON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TON Token has a current supply of 5,047,558,527.7 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TON Token is 0.00852291 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8,898.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://toncommunity.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TON Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.