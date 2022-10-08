Toubani Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Shares Up 71.5%

Shares of Toubani Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF – Get Rating) shot up 71.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Toubani Resources Trading Up 71.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

Toubani Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toubani Resources Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the Kobada Gold project located in Southern Mali. The company was formerly known as African Gold Group, Inc and changed its name to Toubani Resources Inc in June 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toubani Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toubani Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.