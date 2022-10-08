Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,386,000 after buying an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,209,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,035,000 after purchasing an additional 150,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.36. 1,231,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.70. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

