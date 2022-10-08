Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRAUF opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Transurban Group has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

