Travala.com (AVA) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Travala.com (AVA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Travala.com has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $39.23 million and $1.82 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00003888 BTC on exchanges.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,787,507 tokens. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. The official message board for Travala.com is blog.travala.com. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @travalacom. The Reddit community for Travala.com is https://reddit.com/r/travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Travala.com has a current supply of 61,011,389 with 51,787,507.23 in circulation. The last known price of Travala.com is 0.75862238 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,370,727.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.travala.com/.”

