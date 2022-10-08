TrueFeedBack One Day Trading Volume Reaches $52,383.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $52,383.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 4,663,481,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,430,200 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedback.io. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is truefeedbackio.medium.com. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @truefeedback_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFeedBack has a current supply of 4,663,481,447 with 3,661,430,200.1617894 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFeedBack is 0.00035896 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $42,510.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.truefeedback.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

