Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.37.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.53. 6,177,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,491,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

