Truist Financial Trims Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Target Price to $28.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of MODG stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $31.39.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

