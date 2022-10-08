Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up 0.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Twilio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

TWLO traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $76.84. 4,233,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,269. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $98.75.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $1,050,910. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

