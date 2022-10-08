Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Position Lowered by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter worth $252,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 208,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 140,838 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Twitter in the second quarter worth about $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Twitter to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.28.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.18. 32,630,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,954,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of -245.90 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $68.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

