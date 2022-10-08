Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 55,399 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 0.9% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after acquiring an additional 528,430 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,690,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,470,326. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

