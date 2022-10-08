UBS Group Reiterates “$215.00” Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.50.

FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %

FDX opened at $154.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 64.0% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,242.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,176 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 62.7% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,071 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

