United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $6.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.14. 3,490,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,613. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.90.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

