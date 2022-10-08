United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 5.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,399,135,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

